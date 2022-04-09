Pakistan: Two leaders change their Twitter bio to former minister

National Assembly session to decide no-confidence motion adjourned again

By Web Desk Published: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 7:35 PM Last updated: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 7:41 PM

Two leaders from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party changed their Twitter status to reflect as former ministers on Saturday.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Foreign Minister of Pakistan respectively changed their bios on the micro blogging site.

However, minutes later, Chaudhry restored his bio to its original state while Qureshi's bio still remains unchanged.

The National Assembly session to decide a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan has been adjourned yet again and is now expected to resume after Isha prayers.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing session discussing the no-confidence motion against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Speaker Asad Qaisar has reportedly said that he will not conduct voting against Imran Khan under any circumstances.

The National Assembly speaker reportedly made the comments while talking to the Opposition representatives while the session was in adjournment according to Geo News.