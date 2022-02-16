Pakistan to set up special courts for expats; work starts on EVM, overseas voting projects

“When I saw the girl in danger, I reacted instinctively,” he said. “I could not stand by and let her die.”
Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday announced that the government had decided to set up a separate judicial system for overseas Pakistanis, an important support base of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.
The minister said the cabinet gave in-principal approval for setting up special courts to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis, who were major support base of the PTI.
The Law Ministry was also directed to devise laws in that regard, according to APP.
The courts would ensure speedy trial of the cases pertaining to the expats’ properties, he added.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday said that the Project Management Unit (MPU) of the Commission has formally started its work on Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and overseas voting projects.
According to ECP, in this regard, a project plan was being finalized with a timeline to purchase PMU machines.
It added in the first phase electronic voting machines will be purchased for pilot testing of these machines. It added the commission had started its working on EOI and RFP.
The Commission said that machines will be purchased through advertisement and under PPRA rules these machines will be purchased from national or international firms.
It said that for electronic voting machines and overseas Pakistanis votes, three different committees had prepared a report covering technical, legal, and financial aspects.
It said that the report covers features of international standards in all spheres. It added the report had already been presented to the Commission.
