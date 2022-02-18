Pakistan: Thieves kill TV producer in Karachi, police say

The singer was hospitalised in January after developing health complications following Covid-19 infection.
Asia2 days ago
Thieves on a motorcycle shot and killed a TV producer when he tried to ram them with his car to prevent a street robbery in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi on Friday, police said.
Athar Mateen, who worked for the SAMAA news channel, was headed home after dropping off his children at school when he saw the two men snatching something from a passerby, police officer Nasir Aftab told reporters.
Mateen rammed his car into their motorcycle but one of them managed to open fire, killing him. The thieves then fled the scene.
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the killing and expressed condolences to Mateen’s family, while ordering police to arrest the thieves.
Asia2 days ago
Asia2 days ago
Asia3 days ago
Asia4 days ago
Asia4 days ago
Asia4 days ago
Asia5 days ago
Asia5 days ago