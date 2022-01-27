Pakistan: Ten army soldiers killed in checkpoint firing

Ruda CEO says the Lahore High Court ruling may jeopardise international investments in Pakistan
Asia1 day ago
Ten Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in a checkpoint firefight earlier this week, an army statement said Thursday, in an attack claimed by separatists in Balochistan.
The soldiers were slain "during intense exchange of fire" while defending against a raid on a post in the Kech district of Balochistan overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday, the army said.
One assailant was killed and several others were injured by troops, the statement said, adding a "clearance operation" underway to "hunt down perpetrators" had captured three gunmen.
In a statement to AFP, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the assault.
A spokesman for Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he felt "deep sorrow" over the incident.
"Every drop of blood of the soldiers guarantees the security of the country," his office said in a statement.
Ruda CEO says the Lahore High Court ruling may jeopardise international investments in Pakistan
Asia1 day ago
They are believed to have been 'abducted' by human traffickers
Asia1 day ago
Malik was formally sworn in on Monday
Asia3 days ago
A search-and-rescue operation was begun with the help of navy vessels
Asia4 days ago
Besides Dileep, his younger brother P Sivakumar and brother-in-law T N Suraj among others were asked to present themselves for interrogation
Asia4 days ago
Women activists said two of their comrades were seized from their homes after taking part in a demonstration.
Asia5 days ago
Row between singers started in 2018 when Shafi accused Zafar of harassing her
Asia5 days ago
Progress on vaccination will be a key factor in allowing relaxations
Asia5 days ago