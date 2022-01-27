Pakistan: Ten army soldiers killed in checkpoint firing

One assailant was killed and several others were injured by troops.

Pakistan Army troops patrol along the fence on the border. – AP

By AFP Published: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 11:45 PM

Ten Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in a checkpoint firefight earlier this week, an army statement said Thursday, in an attack claimed by separatists in Balochistan.

The soldiers were slain "during intense exchange of fire" while defending against a raid on a post in the Kech district of Balochistan overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday, the army said.

One assailant was killed and several others were injured by troops, the statement said, adding a "clearance operation" underway to "hunt down perpetrators" had captured three gunmen.

In a statement to AFP, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the assault.

A spokesman for Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he felt "deep sorrow" over the incident.

"Every drop of blood of the soldiers guarantees the security of the country," his office said in a statement.