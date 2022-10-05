Pakistan starts issuing e-passport; 2 officials, 3 diplomats among first recipients

Electronic document for citizens and expatriates to commence soon

File photo

By APP Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 8:44 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 8:47 PM

E-passports in Pakistan have officially gone live, the Director General of Immigration and Passport (DGI&P) has announced. Two government officers and three diplomats were the first to be given the electronic document on Wednesday.

Yawar Hussain, said that this facility will first be available for officials and diplomats, and issuance of e-passports to citizens and expatriates is expected to commence soon.

Giving more details about the e-passport, Hussain said it is a highly secure travel document embedded with a microchip which contains biometric information that can be used to authenticate the identity of passport holder.

This is the biggest upgrade of Pakistani travel documents since 2004 and e-passport holders will now be able to use it at e-gate facilities at all airports all around the world.

Hussain claimed that the new system will ease travel and will help the immigration department to curb corruption. The e-passport system is equipped with features that enhance security and ensure transparency. The use of fraudulent documents can now be countered with the use of biometric information that link individuals to their passports. It will also help reduce identity fraud and can also be used at the border control.

The microchip in the passport helps retrieve data and verify image of the holder, it also simplifies the renewal process, he added.

Expats and tourists from countries that have already adopted e-passport systems can have a smooth travel to Pakistan as the country is in the process of renewing its electronic infrastructure at local airports. These advancements will support trade incentives and promote tourism in the country, he informed.

Hussain maintained that the integration of e-passport with the mainstream system will help Pakistan transition towards digitalisation and bring the country at par with other developed and technologically advanced nations.