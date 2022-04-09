Pakistan: Speaker Asad Qaiser, Deputy Qasim Suri tender resignations

Fawad Chaudhry indicates the MPs from the Imran Khan-led PTI plan to delay voting by talking at length about a 'foreign conspiracy'
Asia13 hours ago
Amid the ongoing session of the Pakistan National Assembly discussing the no-confidence motion against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri resigned on Saturday night minutes after the crucial session of the house resumed for after a break of over three hours.
The crucial session of the house began at 10:30 am (11:00 IST) with Speaker Qaiser, a senior member of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, in chair.
Since then, the session was adjourned thrice for one reason or another.
After announcing resignation, he asked Ayaz Sadiq of PML-N to chair the proceedings, who is now conducting the proceedings.
Fawad Chaudhry indicates the MPs from the Imran Khan-led PTI plan to delay voting by talking at length about a 'foreign conspiracy'
Asia13 hours ago
The no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government is set to take place on Saturday morning
Asia14 hours ago
'We are ready to support both impeachment and no-confidence motion,' says National People's Power MP Vijitha Herath
Asia16 hours ago
PM appeals to nation in his address to resist 'foreign attempt to topple the government'
Asia1 day ago
The total sentence of 68 years imprisonment will run concurrently
Asia1 day ago
The calls come in view of the country's unstable political situation
Asia1 day ago
Opposition allies have a majority in the assembly
Asia2 days ago
Country’s Supreme Court rules PM Khan acted unconstitutionally
Asia2 days ago