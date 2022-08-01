Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif to oversee relief ops to flood-hit Balochistan

By APP Published: Mon 1 Aug 2022, 11:16 AM Last updated: Mon 1 Aug 2022, 11:18 AM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the provincial capital of Balochistan on a day-long visit to oversee relief operations in the flood-affected areas.

Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz, the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), briefed Sharif regarding the relief and rescue activities while onboard the flight to Quetta.

Federal Ministers, a Minister of State, and a Member of National Assembly accompanied Nawaz and the PM.

On his arrival at Quetta Airport, the PM will be given a detailed briefing regarding the ongoing relief activities in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

He will visit the camps set up at Khushnoob, situated in the district of Qila Saifullah, talk to media persons on the occasion, and will also visit the flood-affected areas in Chaman and interact with the local people.

