Pakistan: Session on no-trust vote against PM Imran Khan likely to go until midnight

PM appeals to nation in his address to resist 'foreign attempt to topple the government'
Asia1 day ago
The National Assembly session to discuss the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is likely to continue until midnight according to local media, as the reconvened House was adjourned yet again to 9:30 pm (Pakistan time) after an hour of proceedings.
Interestingly, Imran Khan has called a meeting of the Federal Cabinet at 9pm in the evening the agenda of which was not entirely clear.
Pakistan’s Supreme Court in a historic judgement on Thursday had called for the convening of the session of the National Assembly “not later than 10.30 am on Saturday” after setting aside the April 3 ruling of the Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri against the no-confidence motion on “Constitutional grounds”.
Declaring the ruling of the Deputy Speaker “to be contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect”, the Court set aside all the subsequent steps taken, including the dissolution of the National Assembly, while also restoring Prime Minister Imran Khan and all the Federal Ministers to their respective positions as of April 3.
The court also fixed the Saturday session with the conditions that the session could not be prorogued unless the motion is voted upon, and in case Imran Khan loses the no-trust vote, the next PM has to be elected in the same session.
PM appeals to nation in his address to resist 'foreign attempt to topple the government'
Asia1 day ago
The total sentence of 68 years imprisonment will run concurrently
Asia1 day ago
The calls come in view of the country's unstable political situation
Asia1 day ago
Opposition allies have a majority in the assembly
Asia1 day ago
Country’s Supreme Court rules PM Khan acted unconstitutionally
Asia1 day ago
Top court rules Prime Minister acted unconstitutionally
Asia2 days ago
PM Imran Khan dissolved the lower house of parliament on Sunday
Asia2 days ago
The revised legislation is likely to be unveiled the following morning
Asia2 days ago