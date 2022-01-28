Pakistan: Roadside bomb kills 4 policemen, injures 8 others

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack

Fri 28 Jan 2022

A roadside bomb killed four policemen and wounded eight others as they were travelling in a restive zone of southwest Pakistan on Friday, a top elected official and police said.

The attack happened in the town of Sui in Baluchistan province. No one claimed responsibility. Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, the provincial chief minister, condemned the bombing and called it an act of terrorism. He vowed to make all efforts to arrest those who orchestrated the attack.

Bizenjo said the slain and wounded were part of a special local police force known as the Peace Force.

The latest attack came two days after militants attacked a security post in Baluchistan, triggering a firefight that killed 10 soldiers and an assailant.

