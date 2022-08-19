Pakistan records highest-ever weekly inflation of 42.3%

The gang in Bihar state set up shop barely 500 metres from the home of the actual local police chief
Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday stated that the inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) rose sharply in the previous week climbing to a record 42.3 per cent year-on-year basis in August.
Before this, the highest ever year-on-year increase in the SPI was 38.63 per cent, recorded for the week ending on August 5, the Dawn reported.
The latest data shows that the SPI rose by 3.35 per cent over last week, mainly because of higher food prices. The highest week-on-week increase in inflation was recorded at 3.68 per cent for the week that ended on July 28.
The report said that the increase was mainly observed in the prices of food items, including tomatoes (20.28 per cent), chicken (7.57 per cent), onions (2.30 per cent) and eggs (1.63 per cent).
The non-food items that witnessed an increase in prices included electricity (6.83 per cent) and petrol (2.96 per cent).
