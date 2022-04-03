Pakistan President Alvi dissolves parliament on advice of PM Khan

This comes as a no-confidence motion against the prime minister was dismissed

By Web Desk Published: Sun 3 Apr 2022, 12:30 PM Last updated: Sun 3 Apr 2022, 12:34 PM

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi has dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan also called for fresh elections as the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Sur dismissed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan on Sunday, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

