Pakistan President Alvi appears before court in a case despite immunity

The child is trapped in the narrow 20-foot deep well at a farm
Asia5 days ago
Declining presidential immunity that he enjoys under the constitution, Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday appeared before the Anti-Terrorist Court in the hearing of a case registered against him in 2016.
The president, along with his counsel and Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, appeared in the court of Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich.
Alvi had requested the court to treat him as an 'ordinary citizen', saying that he did not want to avail the presidential immunity.
In a statement to the court, Alvi said though the constitution had granted him immunity, he felt it was appropriate to appear in person after studying the precedents in Islamic history.
He said that he wanted to set an example in the country for the respect for the rule of law, despite one’s position and stature.
