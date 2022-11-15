Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for coronavirus

The Prime Minister had been feeling unwell for two days, according to the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting

Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 12:01 PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for Covid-19.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting in Pakistan made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday.

Aurangzeb said that the PM had been feeling unwell for two days. She added that the test was conducted on doctor's advice.

"The public and the workers are requested to pray for the speedy recovery of the Prime Minister," she said, appealing to workers and supporters of his political party – PML-N.

Sharif has tested positive for the third time this year.

