Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for coronavirus

The National Avian Resource Centre in Abu Dhabi breeds houbara bustards and releases them as a part of their conservation efforts
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for Covid-19.
Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting in Pakistan made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday.
Aurangzeb said that the PM had been feeling unwell for two days. She added that the test was conducted on doctor's advice.
"The public and the workers are requested to pray for the speedy recovery of the Prime Minister," she said, appealing to workers and supporters of his political party – PML-N.
Sharif has tested positive for the third time this year.
ALSO READ:
The National Avian Resource Centre in Abu Dhabi breeds houbara bustards and releases them as a part of their conservation efforts
The note implicated the victim's other relatives; police are conducting a probe into the motive behind the crime
Her kidneys, eyes, liver and heart were donated after she was declared brain-dead on November 11
A bench of Justices passed the order while taking into consideration their good conduct, as well as the time they had spent in prison
Jeong, an intelligence officer, had been working for the police station that oversaw the district of Itaewon, where the Halloween crush took place
The PTI chairman says nothing will deter him from going ahead as long as snap polls are not called
'We are just bored and fed up with being at home all day; our minds are tired,' explains one woman
A coalition of journalist organisations in the country issued a statement demanding that his office withdraw this restriction