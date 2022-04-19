Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif meets UAE Ambassador, commits to advance economic ties

Both countries enjoy close fraternal ties marked by decades of close collaboration

By APP Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 8:02 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphasised his government’s commitment to further advance the economic dimension of the relationship with the United Arab Emirates.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, who called on to felicitate him on assuming the office.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stressed focusing on enhanced trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, food security, and employment generation between the two countries.

He affirmed that Pakistan and the UAE had always enjoyed special relations which were firmly rooted in shared history, common faith, and geographical proximity.

He underlined that these relations were further amplified by close people-to-people contacts.

The prime minister also acknowledged the important role of expatriate Pakistanis in the development of the UAE, who were serving as a strong bridge between the two countries.

He also conveyed his warm greetings to the UAE leadership and expressed his firm resolve to closely engage with them to further deepen and broaden this vital partnership.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep appreciation for the vision of the UAE leadership for the inspirational transformation of the country in the span of just 50 years.

Extending warm felicitations to Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of the prime minister, the envoy reaffirmed the UAE’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties marked by decades of close collaboration. High-level interactions provide continuous momentum to the growth of bilateral cooperation.