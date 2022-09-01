Pakistan PM Sharif postpones UAE visit to focus on flood rescue, relief activities

There has even been a 400% increase in average rainfall in some areas of the country
On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the postponement of his visit to the United Arab Emirates (scheduled for September 3), with a view to focus on the ongoing rescue and relief activities in the flood-ravaged areas.
"I was set to visit the UAE on Sept 3 on the invitation of HH the President. We mutually decided to postpone the visit so that I could focus on the ongoing rescue & relief activities," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.
He also noted that Pakistan would forever be indebted to "our brothers and sisters who have stood by us in this challenge".
The Prime Minister declared that the UAE had begun delivering the first tranche of relief goods worth $50 million for the flood victims in Pakistan.
He also said that in his telephonic conversation with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan last night, the latter assured that the UAE would continue to help the flood-affected people of Pakistan.
