Pakistan PM Sharif appointed Vice Chairman of UN COP-27 conference

He will jointly chair the round-table discussions along with the president of Egypt and the prime minister of Norway

By APP Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 11:42 AM

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP-27), has handed over the vice-chairmanship of the conference to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Among the 195 countries of the United Nations, Pakistan has received the honour as a result of the effective voice raised by Sharif at global and regional forums, regarding the need for urgent climate action plan.

Egypt's President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi invited him to co-chair the COP-27 meeting.

PM Sharif will jointly chair the round-table conference — along with president of Egypt and the prime minister of Norway — to be held at Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh from November 6-8.

The meeting will be attended by world leaders, think-tanks as well as the heads of governments and international financial institutions — the 27th meeting organised by the United Nations regarding the problems posed by climate change, and the need for their sustainable resolutions.

Following the devastating floods in the country, PM Sharif had effectively voiced for an immediate action on climate change, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State and Government, Samarkand, and the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, New York.

His proposal for global cooperation on addressing the challenge of climate change had received endorsement by several countries.

