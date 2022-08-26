Pakistan: PM orders immediate delivery of Rs25,000 cash aid to flood victims

He was chairing a meeting on rescue and relief operations in the disaster-hit country

Published: Fri 26 Aug 2022

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the immediate distribution of cash assistance among flood victims. He also directed the ministries of Economic Affairs and Finance to come up with a comprehensive strategy to deliver aid announced by international institutions and organisations during the donors conference.

He was chairing a meeting on rescue and relief operations in the aftermath of the flood situation in the country.

During the three-hour long meeting, the Prime Minister also took important decisions for the rescue and relief of the flood victims. Federal ministers, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman, the Sindh chief minister, chief secretaries and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on the flood statistics so far, including information about ongoing rescue and relief operations.

He also called an emergency high level meeting of all the provincial governments. The chief ministers of various provinces, the Azad Jammu & Kashmir prime minister and the Gilgit Baltistan chief minister will attend the meeting.

Sharif also formed committees for the speedy and orderly assistance to the flood hit victims.

These separate committees were headed by federal ministers, while allied leaders were tasked with issues such as clean drinking water, tents, mosquito nets, medicines and medical aid and rations. The notifications for the committees would be issued tonight.

The Prime Minister also decided to call a meeting of Pakistani ambassadors in Islamabad, to inform them, in detail, about the latest developments.

He directed the Ministry of Finance to utilise all available resources for the immediate rescue and assistance of the flood victims.

Sharif took strict notice of the delay in the distribution of the ongoing relief cash programme under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), and expressed his displeasure over the same.

He categorically ordered that Rs25,000 of cash assistance be distributed among each affected family by September 2, warning that strict action would be taken against banks which failed to meet their target.

The National Highway Authority was asked to send all of its machinery to help people stranded in flood water.

According to him, contacts were to be made with the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) and the Naval Chief for ensuring boats for the rescue of people in the affected areas.

He also directed the Flood Relief Committee to immediately seek help from the Pakistan Army for flood relief activities.

Sharif also ordered that the number of tents for the flood victims be increased from 50,000 to 200,000, in view of the large-scale damage to life and property.

