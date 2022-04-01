Pakistan: PM Khan's security beefed up after reported assassination plot

Lord Reed and Lord Hodge submitted their resignations as non-permanent judges
Asia1 day ago
Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s security had been increased after security agencies reported a plot to assassinate the prime minister.
Chaudhry said in a tweet that the government had taken this decision in light of these reports.
This comes as Khan faces a no-confidence vote from opposition parties seeking to oust him. He lost the numerical majority in the parliament after his main ally quit the government on Wednesday.
Khan also said a “Western country” is backing his ousting because he visited Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin last month.
ALSO READ:
Lord Reed and Lord Hodge submitted their resignations as non-permanent judges
Asia1 day ago
Validity of passport has been extended from 5 to 10 years to facilitate the overseas Pakistani
Asia1 day ago
Police have apprehended 10 others in the child trafficking case
Asia1 day ago
This is 'due to inadequate power generation, as a result of fuel shortage and unavailability of generators'
Asia2 days ago
PTI legislators must 'abstain from voting/not attend the meeting of the National Assembly' on the day of the vote
Asia2 days ago
Sri Lanka hosted BIMSTEC's fifth summit in Colombo
Asia2 days ago
Pyeongyang's test was likely of the same intercontinental ballistic missile it fired in 2017, says Seoul
Asia2 days ago
Authorities in the Delhi had started their efforts on Tuesday night
Asia2 days ago