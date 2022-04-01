Pakistan: PM Khan's security beefed up after reported assassination plot

This comes as the leader faces a no-confidence vote from the opposition

By Web Desk Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 11:41 AM

Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s security had been increased after security agencies reported a plot to assassinate the prime minister.

Chaudhry said in a tweet that the government had taken this decision in light of these reports.

This comes as Khan faces a no-confidence vote from opposition parties seeking to oust him. He lost the numerical majority in the parliament after his main ally quit the government on Wednesday.

Khan also said a “Western country” is backing his ousting because he visited Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin last month.

