Pakistan: PM Imran Khan holds emergency meeting of Cabinet

PM appeals to nation in his address to resist 'foreign attempt to topple the government'
Asia1 day ago
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held an emergency meeting of his Cabinet on Saturday night, even though his government is expected to lose a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, according to local media reports.
Khan chaired the emergency Cabinet meeting where it was decided that he should not resign, sources said.
The meeting has taken many by surprise as Khan has little chance of surviving the no confidence motion against him.
Also, reportedly top courts have become active and the Islamabad High Court and Supreme Court were expected to become operational by midnight to take action if the orders to complete voting on a no-confidence motion against Khan were not implemented till the end of the day.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has instructed the relevant officials of the top court to open the doors at 12am, sources said, as the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is yet to allow voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan.
Islamabad High Court’s doors are also being opened on the instructions of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, sources said.
Meanwhile, amidst the deadlock in the Parliament on the no-confidence vote against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, his close aide on Saturday warned that those who bought MPs will be responsible if martial law is imposed in the country.
The remarks by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry came hours after Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari alleged that Prime Minister Khan was seeking military intervention in the country’s political affairs by delaying voting on the no-confidence motion and to create a constitutional crisis.
PM appeals to nation in his address to resist 'foreign attempt to topple the government'
Asia1 day ago
The total sentence of 68 years imprisonment will run concurrently
Asia1 day ago
The calls come in view of the country's unstable political situation
Asia1 day ago
Opposition allies have a majority in the assembly
Asia1 day ago
Country’s Supreme Court rules PM Khan acted unconstitutionally
Asia1 day ago
Top court rules Prime Minister acted unconstitutionally
Asia2 days ago
PM Imran Khan dissolved the lower house of parliament on Sunday
Asia2 days ago
The revised legislation is likely to be unveiled the following morning
Asia2 days ago