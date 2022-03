Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails UN designation of March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia

Resolution strongly deplores all acts of violence against persons on the basis of their religion or belief

Tue 15 Mar 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday congratulated the Muslim world as the United Nations adopted a “landmark resolution” introduced by Pakistan, designating March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Following the adoption of the “landmark” resolution by the United Nations General Assembly, introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the OIC countries, the prime minister said, “Our voice against the rising tide of Islamophobia has been heard.”

The resolution was sponsored by 57 members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and eight other countries, including China and Russia.

Under its terms, the resolution strongly deplores all acts of violence against persons on the basis of their religion or belief, and such acts directed against their places of worship, as well as all attacks on and in religious places, sites and shrines that are in violation of international law.

The prime minister has been regularly speaking up against the rising Islamophobia in his addresses at different forums or through letters to the Muslim world.

"Today, the UN has finally recognised the grave challenge confronting the world: of Islamophobia, respect for religious symbols, and practices and of curtailing systematic hate speech and discrimination against Muslims," the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

“Next challenge is to ensure implementation of this landmark resolution,” he further said.