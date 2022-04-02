Pakistan: PM Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests

This comes as the leader faces a no-confidence vote from the opposition
Asia1 day ago
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for nationwide protests as the National Assembly gears up to vote on a no-confidence motion against him.
Khan says that a "foreign conspiracy" is being hatched against his government.
In a live address to people on Sunday, he said that the country will have "no future" if the situation continues. He encouraged the youth to participate in "peaceful" protests. "This is your right."
The PM also promised to "defeat" the conspirators tomorrow.
“No plot to oust the elected Prime Minister can be successful when the entire country stands together,” he said.
The vote for the no-confidence motion is to be held tomorrow.
