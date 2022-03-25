Pakistan parliament adjourns without addressing PM Khan's no-confidence motion

By APP Published: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 1:12 PM

Pakistan's National Assembly on Friday adjourned a much-anticipated session for Monday, March 28, at 4pm, without addressing the agenda.

The 15-point agenda included a no-confidence motion to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The first sitting of the 41st session also included four reports of standing committees, two calling attention notices and a statutory report.

None of the items on the agenda were addressed due to the demise of a PTI Member of National Assembly, Khayal Zaman.

