Pakistan: Over 60 injured in kite-flying incidents in Rawalpindi

Government rules specify that all poultry birds and eggs within a 1km radius of the affected area have to be destroyed
Asia1 day ago
As many as 65 people were injured in kite-flying related incidents in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi during the celebration of the Basant festival, local media reported on Friday.
Of the injured, many of them suffered stray bullet injuries, while a boy reportedly fell from a rooftop, according to Dawn newspaper.
“It looked like there was no police in the city today because we have not heard so many gunshots in the past,” the publication reported citing a citizen.
Several injured people have been shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.
Meanwhile, the district police have been taking action against kite flyers through digital monitoring, as per Dawn.
Quoting a city police officer, Dawn said that at least 210 complaints have been registered against kite flyers on Friday.
