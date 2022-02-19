Pakistan: Over 60 injured in kite-flying incidents in Rawalpindi

The district police have been taking action against kite flyers through digital monitoring

By ANI Published: Sat 19 Feb 2022, 12:11 PM

As many as 65 people were injured in kite-flying related incidents in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi during the celebration of the Basant festival, local media reported on Friday.

Of the injured, many of them suffered stray bullet injuries, while a boy reportedly fell from a rooftop, according to Dawn newspaper.

“It looked like there was no police in the city today because we have not heard so many gunshots in the past,” the publication reported citing a citizen.

Several injured people have been shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Meanwhile, the district police have been taking action against kite flyers through digital monitoring, as per Dawn.

Quoting a city police officer, Dawn said that at least 210 complaints have been registered against kite flyers on Friday.

ALSO READ: