Pakistan: Over 148 stranded Haj pilgrims permitted to leave for Jeddah

Over 148 Hajj pilgrims stranded at Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad airports have been permitted to leave for Jeddah to perform Haj, said the spokesman Ministry for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.
Reportedly, the pilgrims were stranded at the Islamabad airport and faced severe difficulties, claiming they arrived on time but were not issued boarding passes. However, Airport officials remarked that passengers of Saudi Airlines arrived at the airport late due to rain, while passengers on the PIA flight did not receive their visas on time.
Haj visa holders were allowed to land at Jeddah Airport by midnight of 7th Zul Hijjah (July 6), reports APP.
About 123 stranded pilgrims were sent to Saudi Arabia on Air Blue and Saudi Air flights. While some 25 passengers at Islamabad Airport left from Peshawar and Lahore Airports.
In a statement, the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, thanked Saudi authorities for granting the permission. Minister also lauded the efforts of Pakistan's ambassador to Saudi Arabia and the Haj Mission for permitting entry of stranded Pakistanis.
Pakistan Hajj Mission staff was present at Jeddah Airport to guide and facilitate the pilgrims. Public and private pilgrims who have missed the flight should immediately contact the relevant Hajj camp or Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs).
Haj passengers who missed their flights were being contacted through Haj camps, said the spokesman.
Saudi Arabia is set to welcome one million worshippers for the biggest Haj pilgrimage since the pandemic. One million people, including 850,000 from abroad, are allowed at this year's haj after two years of drastically curtailed numbers due to the pandemic.
