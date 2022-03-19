Pakistan: Organisation of Islamic Cooperation reveals new anthem

The song is performed by famed artist Ali Zafar

By Web Desk Published: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 6:18 PM Last updated: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 6:23 PM

The Anthem for Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers was launched today at Foreign Office by Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of Pakistan and Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

The anthem is sung by Ali Zafar, a famous Pakistani artist.

Pakistan has released this song as a tribute to its strong commitment and affiliation with OIC and Muslim Ummah.

Pakistan is hosting the 48th OICCFM from March 22 to 23 in Islamabad. The Conference coincides with the 75th anniversary of the Pakistan's independence. All visiting Foreign Ministers will be guests of honor at the Pakistan Day Ceremony.

The Theme of the Session - "Partnering for Unity, Justice, and Development" - represents Pakistan's commitment to foster unity within the Ummah, advance the cause of justice for all Muslim peoples, and promote prosperity and sustainable development for OIC member states.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will make a keynote address at the inaugural session.

Apart from addressing the core issues on the agenda, particularly Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir, the Conference discussions will focus on key priorities such as countering Islamophobia, recovery from Covid-19, and diverse matters of peace and security, economic development, cultural and scientific cooperation and revitalizing the role of the OIC.

The follow-up of the Extraordinary Session on Afghanistan will also be reviewed. Over 100 resolutions likely to be adopted by the session, will articulate OIC's perspective on major contemporary issues.