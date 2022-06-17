Enjoy our faster App experience
Pakistan one step closer to removal from FATF grey list

The country has completed the items on its action plans

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 17 Jun 2022, 7:54 PM

Last updated: Fri 17 Jun 2022, 8:02 PM

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced on Friday that Pakistan had completed the items on its action plans, and will conduct an on-site visit to determine whether it will remove the country from its grey list.

The FATF said in a statement that it will monitor the Covid-19 situation and "conduct an on-site visit at the earliest possible date."

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted his congratulations.

Hina R Khar, the Pakistani Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, tweeted as well. She has been in Berlin, where the FATF plenary meetings were in process for 4 days.

