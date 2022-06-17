Pakistan one step closer to removal from FATF grey list

Several Pakistanis have openly criticised Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s comments on social media
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced on Friday that Pakistan had completed the items on its action plans, and will conduct an on-site visit to determine whether it will remove the country from its grey list.
The FATF said in a statement that it will monitor the Covid-19 situation and "conduct an on-site visit at the earliest possible date."
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted his congratulations.
Hina R Khar, the Pakistani Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, tweeted as well. She has been in Berlin, where the FATF plenary meetings were in process for 4 days.
