Pakistan: New cabinet under PM Shehbaz Sharif sworn in

The portfolios for the cabinet members have not yet been announced

By Reuters Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 11:01 AM Last updated: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 11:13 AM

Pakistan’s new cabinet took their oaths in a ceremony on Tuesday, state television reported.

The new cabinet, made up of allied political parties, was sworn in over a week after Pakistan’s parliament elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to replace ousted premier Imran Khan.

