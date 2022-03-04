Pakistan mosque bombing: Daesh claims responsibility for attack

Authorities had carried out a 6-hour rescue operation to try and save the child
Asia5 days ago
Daesh claimed responsibility for a deadly bomb blast inside a Shiite mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Friday, the group said in a statement.
It added the attack had killed at least 50 and injured more than 200 people.
Pakistani Police and hospital officials said earlier on Friday the attack killed at least 56 people.
ALSO READ:
Authorities had carried out a 6-hour rescue operation to try and save the child
Asia5 days ago
In his letter, Vijayan sought immediate intervention to ensure food and water for those in Kyiv
Asia5 days ago
The child is trapped in the narrow 20-foot deep well at a farm
Asia5 days ago
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said authorities were being mobilised to evacuate victims.
Asia5 days ago
Arrangements are in place to accommodate the evacuees once they reach Poland
Asia6 days ago
The route has been cut off to both people and trade
Asia6 days ago
The airline will also operate other flights to the Romanian capital and Budapest, Hungary, to evacuate citizens
Asia6 days ago
The embassy advised Indians to stay in the western cities of Ukraine
Asia6 days ago