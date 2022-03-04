Pakistan mosque bombing: Daesh claims responsibility for attack

The group said in a statement that the attack had killed at least 50 and injured more than 200 people

By Reuters Published: Fri 4 Mar 2022, 11:42 PM

Daesh claimed responsibility for a deadly bomb blast inside a Shiite mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Friday, the group said in a statement.

It added the attack had killed at least 50 and injured more than 200 people.

Pakistani Police and hospital officials said earlier on Friday the attack killed at least 56 people.

