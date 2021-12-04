Pakistan: More than 100 arrested over mob killing of Sri Lankan manager

The police formed 10 teams to identify and arrest the people involved

As many as 100 people have been arrested in Sialkot after a mob of factory workers and others killed a Sri Lankan export manager of a factory and burnt his body.

The police formed 10 teams to identify and arrest the people involved in the lynching of the Sri Lankan national, reported Samaa TV.

A spokesperson of the Punjab government, Hasaan Khawar revealed to the journalists that over 100 people have been arrested so far in connection with the mob lynching. Some were identified through CCTV footages, reported Samaa TV.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the act, saying it was “a day of shame” for the country and everyone involved would be arrested, Samaa TV reported.

The foreign ministry of Sri Lanka has demanded an investigation into the matter while Amnesty international stressed an independent investigation.

The said incident took place in the Wazirabad Road area. Reportedly, the workers of private factories attacked the export manager of a factory and burnt his body after killing him, Dawn newspaper reported.