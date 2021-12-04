Pakistan: More than 100 arrested over mob killing of Sri Lankan manager

The money will go mainly to addressing urgent health care needs
Asia4 days ago
As many as 100 people have been arrested in Sialkot after a mob of factory workers and others killed a Sri Lankan export manager of a factory and burnt his body.
The police formed 10 teams to identify and arrest the people involved in the lynching of the Sri Lankan national, reported Samaa TV.
A spokesperson of the Punjab government, Hasaan Khawar revealed to the journalists that over 100 people have been arrested so far in connection with the mob lynching. Some were identified through CCTV footages, reported Samaa TV.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the act, saying it was “a day of shame” for the country and everyone involved would be arrested, Samaa TV reported.
The foreign ministry of Sri Lanka has demanded an investigation into the matter while Amnesty international stressed an independent investigation.
ALSO READ:
The said incident took place in the Wazirabad Road area. Reportedly, the workers of private factories attacked the export manager of a factory and burnt his body after killing him, Dawn newspaper reported.
The money will go mainly to addressing urgent health care needs
Asia4 days ago
Dua and his late wife had been admitted to a hospital in May after testing positive for Covid-19
Asia4 days ago
Zia, 76, arch-rival of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis
Asia5 days ago
Former leader Chun Doo-hwan died Tuesday, aged 90
Asia6 days ago
All coastal districts put on red alert by Chennai Meteorological Department
Asia6 days ago
The police are interrogating the hotel employees
Asia6 days ago
Biden plegdes stepped-up engagement with Southeast Asia
Asia1 week ago
Flags lowered to half-mast, probe launched into cause of methane explosion
Asia1 week ago