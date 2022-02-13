Pakistan: Man stoned to death; mob lynching to be dealt with severity, says PM Imran Khan

Action also to be taken against police personnel who failed to avert the incident

By Web Desk Published: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 1:23 PM

A man was stoned to death by a mob over alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in a remote village of Khanewal district on Saturday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday while reiterating resolve for zero tolerance over mob lynching incidents, said the elements involved in such acts would be dealt with the full severity of law.

In a tweet, the prime minister referring to the latest mob lynching incident in Mian Channu, said that they had zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their hands.

The prime minister also directed the IG Punjab to submit a report over action taken against the perpetrators of lynching in Mian Channu and the responsible police personnel who failed to avert the incident, reports APP.

According to an eyewitness, a police team which reached the village well before stoning arrested the suspect but the growing mob snatched him from the SHO’s custody.

Chief Minis­ter Usman Buzdar sought a report from IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan.