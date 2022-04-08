Pakistan: Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 32 years in prison

The total sentence of 68 years imprisonment will run concurrently

By PTI Published: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 6:31 PM

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Friday sentenced terrorist Hafiz Saeed to 32 years in jail in two more terror financing cases.

The 70-year-old had already been convicted for 36 years imprisonment earlier in five such cases.

The total sentence of 68 years imprisonment will run concurrently. However, a lawyer told PTI that Saeed may not have to spend many years in jail as his sentence will run concurrently.

On Friday, anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge Ejaz Ahmad Bhuttar handed down the jail term of 32 years to Saeed in two FIRs registered by the Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab Police, according to a court official.

"He was sentenced for 15.5 years and 16.5 years, respectively,” the official added.

The court also imposed a fine of PKR340,000 on Saeed.

He said Saeed was brought to the court from the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore, where he has been imprisoned since 2019 in strict security.

Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist on whom the US has placed a $10 million bounty, was arrested in July 2019 with regard to the terror financing cases.

Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD) - which is led by Saeed - is the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which was responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack in India that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

