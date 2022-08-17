Pakistan: Islamabad Police take Shahbaz Gill into custody from Adiala jail

He was taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical checkup

Twitter

By APP Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 10:54 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 10:56 PM

Islamabad police on Wednesday took accused Shahbaz Gill into custody from Adiala jail as per the court's orders.

Islamabad Police left the jail with Shahbaz Gill and he was taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a medical checkup, a police source said.

Gill's custody was given to Islamabad Police according to the directions of the court.

Earlier, Islamabad police spokesperson rejected all allegations about any kind of violence during physical remand.

The spokesperson further added that Gill underwent regular medical checkups, on the directions of the court and judges, which proved he wasn't tortured.

He stated that authorities adhered to the orders of the court and expected the jail administration to cooperate.

The spokesperson said that the head of the investigation team and senior superintendent of police personally monitored the entire process.