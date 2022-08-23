Pakistan: Police raid PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's apartment, recover arms

Published: Tue 23 Aug 2022

Imran Khan's close aide and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Shahbaz Gill's room at Parliament Lodges was raided by police contingents today in the presence of Gill who was brought to the location amid strict security measures.

The police team led by the senior superintendent of police (SSP) found arms in his room and the team also confiscated different cards and other items, according to ARY News.

However, Shahbaz Gill stated that it was not his weapon and claimed that someone else entered his room in his absence.

The condition of his room was changed when he was brought back to the Parliament Lodges, Gill said, expressing suspicion that someone else had placed the pistol in his room after his arrest.

Earlier in the day, an Islamabad court handed PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to Islamabad police for two-day physical remand after he was shifted from PIMS. The court after listening to the arguments reserved its verdict and later directed the police to present Gill before the court on August 24, ARY News reported.

Gill was arrested on charges of colluding with a private Pakistani TV news channel in carrying out propaganda against the state.

