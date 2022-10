Pakistan: Imran Khan says he is 'willing to apologise' for threatening female judge

In an affidavit submitted to Islamabad High Court, the former prime minister acknowledged his comments 'might have crossed a line'

By ANI Published: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 6:12 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran Khan submitted an affidavit in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday in a contempt case for threatening Additional District and Sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry. The document stated that he had realised he "might have crossed a line" at a public rally on August 20 in the capital, according to local media.

The Express Tribune reported citing the affidavit said that Imran Khan assured the court that he would never do anything in future that would hurt the dignity of any court and the judiciary, especially the lower judiciary.

He also said that he would fully follow what he said before the court in the last hearing and added that he is ready to take further action to satisfy the court in this regard.

The deposed premier further said that he is "willing to apologise" if the judge thinks that he crossed a "red line".

Imran Khan's affidavit comes after a day after he appeared before an Islamabad lower court to personally apologise to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who was not present there at the time, as per the publication.

The former Pakistani Prime Minister had been booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for threatening the female judge during a rally on August 20.

The Islamabad HC later decided to indict Imran Khan on September 22 after giving an "unsatisfactory" response in the case.

The PTI chair had staged a rally in the federal capital on August 20 to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill after claims of torture in custody.

He warned the Islamabad and deputy inspector-general that he would "not spare" them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to inhumane torture.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has Khan to join the police investigation in a terrorism case registered against him for allegedly threatening a female judge and top officials of Islamabad police.

While extending the interim bail till September 12, the court directed the Khan to submit Rs100,000 as surety, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, the court has imposed a Rs5,000 fine on former Khan for seeking adjournment in the Rs10 billion Khawaja Asif defamation case.

Additional Sessions Judge Adnan Khan imposed a fine of Rs5,000 on the PTI chief for seeking an adjournment in the hearing due to his involvement in the ongoing relief operation for the flood victims in Sindh.

Khan had filed the defamation suit against Khawaja Asif in 2012 for recovery of Rs10 billion as the latter had at a press conference levelled allegations about misappropriation of and money laundering through the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) funds, reported Geo News.

