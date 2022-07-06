Pakistan: Imran Khan says he has created video that will 'reveal everything'

Testimony will expose 'foreign conspiracy' that led to ouster: Former PM

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday threatened to reveal the elements involved in the alleged "foreign conspiracy" that led to his exit from power, stating that it would harm the national interests.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was ousted through a vote of no-confidence in April. Since his ouster from power, he has continued to claim that there was a "foreign conspiracy" by the United States and the then opposition.

In a video message from Islamabad, Imran Khan said that he had recorded a video which involved information about those who have committed "treason" against the country.

"I am quiet for the sake of my country as I don't want it to be harmed," said the former Pakistan prime minister, adding that the video will be released as soon as something happens to him.

He said cases of corruption had been registered against the party leaders to silence them.

"This country is moving towards fascism and anarchy," he said. Later in a tweet, Khan added, "We are living in Pakistan Under Fascism; Elections are the only solution to this chaos!"

His warning came the same day as Pakistan journalist Imran Riaz Khan was arrested on the outskirts of Islamabad, hours after he claimed that his life was threatened.

Khan was heading to Islamabad when he was arrested in connection with a treason case registered against him in Attock, Pakistan's Dawn reported. He was named in 17 treason cases across Punjab province, the report said.

In a pre-recorded video on his popular video channel, he said, "This video is being recorded for the time of my arrest. They may kill me. After a gap of five hours, if they will harm me, then I will upload such a video on my channel that will cause a furore. I will name everyone. Just wait for five hours."

He also posted on Twitter condemning the "fascist regime" in Pakistan. "Many of us r facing cases just because of our journalism. 20 cases on me. Where is democracy and freedom of speech."

Imran Khan condemned the arbitrary arrest and said Pakistan was descending into fascism.

"I strongly condemn the arbitrary arrest of @ImranRiazKhan by Punjab police tonight. The country is descending into fascism just to make our nation accept an Imported Govt comprising mega crooks. It is time for everyone, esp the media, to unite & stand up against this fascism," Khan tweeted.

Several cases have been lodged against journalists in Pakistan involving the army and state institutions.