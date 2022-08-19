Pakistan: Imran Khan aide Shahbaz Gill produced in court on sedition charges

Medical board deems him 'fit' after PTI members alleged he was tortured in police custody

By ANI Published: Fri 19 Aug 2022, 11:40 AM Last updated: Fri 19 Aug 2022, 11:42 AM

A close aide of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested in a sedition case, was presented in Islamabad court after being deemed "fit" by a medical board.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill arrived in Islamabad district and sessions court from Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) in the early hours of Friday, reported Geo News.

The police, amid strict security arrangements, escorted Gill to court in a wheelchair and it is expected to request for an extension in his physical remand, Geo News reported.

The hearing will be presided over by Duty Judge Judicial Magistrate Raja Farrukh Ali Khan, who has also reached the court.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Gill is absolutely healthy, declared a medical report by the PIMS Hospital, reported Geo News.

Sources said doctors of the PIMS hospital released Gill's medical report late Thursday. The medical board issued the report after conducting ten different tests, including the coronavirus test. All his tests are clear, according to the report.

Besides, six different X-rays were also carried out. The report says the PTI leader is in good physical health and no signs of torture were found on his body.

Gill was arrested on charges of colluding with a private TV news channel in carrying out propaganda against the state.

Notably, regulatory watchdog PEMRA has alleged that the ARY News channel was airing "false, hateful and seditious" content based on "absolute disinformation with a clear and present threat to national security by instigating rebellion within the armed forces."

Amid the Pakistan government's crackdown on private television broadcaster ARY News for carrying out "anti-state propaganda", the founder and CEO of the network Salman Iqbal, along with two of its news anchors, have been booked under sedition charges.

The outlet's senior vice president Ammad Yousaf was arrested from Karachi in the early hours of Wednesday, the channel said.

Imran Khan's party has alleged that Gill was tortured in police custody previously and his life remains in danger.