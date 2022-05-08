Pakistan: IMF to consider petrol, gas, electricity subsidies on arrival

Security forces given sweeping powers to arrest and detain suspects for long periods without judicial supervision
Asia1 day ago
A special delegation from the International Monetary Fund is set to arrive in Pakistan to discuss budget recommendations alongside subsidies on petroleum, electricity and gas with the federal government.
This comes after Finance Minister Miftah Ismail held a meeting with the executive directors of the IMF in Washington for the revival of the Extended Fund Facility programme last month and agreed uponrecommendations to reduce fuel subsidies phase-wise.
The global financial institution’s delegation will stay in Pakistan for 10 days to hold talks with the Pakistani officials, Ary News reported.
Apart from examining the federal government’s plan regarding subsidies on petroleum products, electricity and gas, the IMF delegation will also review the taxes and duties collections in the next round of talks.
They will hold talks about ending additional subsidies worth Rs500 billion, sources added.
ALSO READ:
In fact, the finance minister previously emphasised that the government would make efforts to restore the Extended Fund Facility programme with International Monetary Fund.
“We will restore the programme. If the government had to tighten its belt, it will do so,” he said, adding that no extra burden would be put on people.
Pakistan is already grappling with a massive rise in foreign debt, and its economy is slumping due to low investment, low exports, and a low productivity growth cycle.
Security forces given sweeping powers to arrest and detain suspects for long periods without judicial supervision
Asia1 day ago
Soaring temperatures have prompted higher energy demands lately
Asia1 day ago
Thousands of student protesters have been camped on road leading to legislature
Asia1 day ago
Bus and train networks ground to a halt while offices and factories were empty
Asia1 day ago
This comes as a damning WHO report estimated that 4.7 million people died of the virus in the country
Asia1 day ago
This comes as the campaign trail nears its end, with the presidential vote to be held on Monday
Asia2 days ago
Ten survivors were pulled out of the rubble after six days of efforts
Asia2 days ago
Anita and her sister Saroj, aged 62 and 57 respectively, have won praise from the Muslim community
Asia2 days ago