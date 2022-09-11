Pakistan: Hindu temple opens doors to flood victims in touching gesture of tolerance

Staff was armed with only courage: General Manager of Mumbai's Taj Hotel during 26/11 terror strike
As Pakistan is facing its worst devastation due to the floods, the Hindu community in Balochistan has made a gesture of humanity and religious harmony by opening the doors of a temple to shelter flood-affected people.
The flash floods have badly impacted 80 districts of Pakistan, and the death toll from floods in the country has reached nearly 1,200.
The village of Jalal Khan in the Kachhi district of Balochistan has been cut off from the rest of the province due to the floods. The floods in the country have destroyed houses and left mass destruction in their wake, Dawn newspaper reported.
Locals have opened the doors of the Baba Madhudas Mandir, as per the publication.
Recently, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) also raised concerns about providing healthcare facilities to almost 6,50,000 pregnant women in flood-affected areas in Pakistan.
"Almost 6,50,000 pregnant women in the flood-affected areas require maternal health services to ensure a safe pregnancy and childbirth," UNFPA said in an official statement.
"Up to 73,000 women expected to deliver next month will need skilled birth attendants, newborn care, and support," the UN agency added, reported ARY News.
On a two-day visit to Pakistan, the UN Secretary-General landed on Friday to express solidarity with the country's people drenched by extreme monsoon rains that have led to the country's worst flooding in a decade.
