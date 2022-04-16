Pakistan: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif elected as Chief Minister of Punjab

This comes after the unemployment rate spiked considerably after the fall of the previous government
Asia1 day ago
Amidst all the chaos in Pakistan's Punjab Assembly earlier in on Saturday, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has been elected as chief minister of Punjab.
The PML-N leader won 197 votes, while his rival Pervaiz Elahi didn't receive any votes, according to a GeoTV report.
Meanwhile, three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) members of the Punjab Assembly were arrested for the attack on Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari. The party had also boycotted the session to elect the new chief minister.
Hamza is the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.
This comes after the unemployment rate spiked considerably after the fall of the previous government
Asia1 day ago
Shehbaz Sharif says he looks forward to strengthening ties between the nations
Asia1 day ago
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets economic team to tackle issue
Asia1 day ago
The operational speed of the trains will be 320 kmph
Asia2 days ago
Lawrence Wong has been named leader of the '4G team'
Asia2 days ago
Sharing milk rice and oil cakes, they camp out for a sixth day demanding President Rajapaksa’s resignation
Asia2 days ago
The island nation is in the grip of its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948
Asia3 days ago
We call on Washington to stop spreading disinformation: Russian embassy
Asia3 days ago