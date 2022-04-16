Pakistan: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif elected as Chief Minister of Punjab

The PML-N leader won 197 votes

By Web Desk Published: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 6:06 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 6:28 PM

Amidst all the chaos in Pakistan's Punjab Assembly earlier in on Saturday, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has been elected as chief minister of Punjab.

The PML-N leader won 197 votes, while his rival Pervaiz Elahi didn't receive any votes, according to a GeoTV report.

Meanwhile, three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) members of the Punjab Assembly were arrested for the attack on Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari. The party had also boycotted the session to elect the new chief minister.

Hamza is the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.