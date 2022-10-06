Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan gets pre-arrest bail

The military acknowledged the malfunction only hours after internet users raised alarm about the blast
A local court in Islamabad, on Thursday, granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan until October 13 in a case pertaining to his threatening remarks about a female judge and police officials.
District and Sessions Judge Kamran Basharrat Mufti heard the case filed by Khan through his counsel Dr Babar Awan. The PTI chairman appeared before the court along with his legal team.
After listening to the arguments, the court granted the pre-arrest bail to Khan against surety bonds of Rs50,000 and sought comments from the Islamabad Police regarding the plea.
The case was adjourned till October 13.
The Margalla Police had lodged a first information report (FIR) for threatening a female judge and the Islamabad Police during a speech at a public gathering in F-9 Park.
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) removed the clauses of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) from the FIR and granted the protective bail to Imran Khan till October 7. The case then shifted to the District Court from the Anti Terrorism Court, which issued arrest warrants against Khan over non-appearance.
