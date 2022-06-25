Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan announces rallies in all major cities on July 2

Centenarian says she started competing at 104 years old
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced anti-government public gatherings will be held in all major cities across the country on July 2 with him addressing the main event at Islamabad’s Parade Ground.
Khan issued directives to all party workers to hold rallies in their cities while speaking at a press conference at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman said he would address gatherings for residents in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, urging his supporters to participate in the rallies organised in their cities in big numbers, terming it necessary for the “future generations”, reports The Express Tribune.
Commenting on the “super tax” introduced by the coalition government, Khan said it would increase the inflation rate in the country and warned the tax could cause many industries to close or force them to sack employees.
Criticising the performance new government, the former prime minister said the incumbent government would continue to increase the prices of petroleum products, adding that such steps following the budget would only burden the common man.
