Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto thanks US for $31.1 million humanitarian aid

More than 1,300 people lost their lives in the recent floods

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday thanked the US government for the $31.1 million in humanitarian relief assistance.

He also underscored the need for the international community to step up their ambition in climate financing towards mitigation, adaptation, and resilience especially towards the developing countries.

The foreign minister expressed these views during a meeting with Counsellor Derek Chollet of the US Department of State who called on him here.

Chollet offered heartfelt condolences to the people of Pakistan over the loss of life and devastation caused by the super floods in Pakistan, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The foreign minister appreciated the strong expression of support and solidarity by the US.

Almost a third of Pakistan's territory is under water. Over 1,300 had lost their lives; more than 33 million were affected; critical infrastructure had been destroyed; over 4 million acres of crops had been washed away; and close to a million livestock had already perished, he added.

The foreign minister said that, at present, the government was fully engaged in the immediate rescue and relief efforts to save lives.

At the same time, the long-term impacts on food security, health, and the economy were a matter of serious concern, he said, adding, rehabilitation of the millions impacted, reconstruction, rebuilding communities and addressing the economic repercussions would require enormous resources.

The foreign minister added it was unfortunate that although Pakistan contributed less than 1% of greenhouse gas emissions, it suffered the severity of climate change.