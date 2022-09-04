Pakistan floods: Mosquito nets needed in affected areas

With more families spending their nights at roadsides, officials appeal for help

By APP Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 5:31 PM

People in flood-hit areas in Pakistan are in dire need of mosquito nets as cases of dengue, malaria and other diseases continue to rise, the authorities said.

Talking to APP on Sunday, Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) Multan Children Complex Dr Mazhar Shah said that humid and hot weather could turn worst for the people living in neighbourhoods adjacent to flood-hit areas.

With more families spending their nights at roadsides, the official appealed to the government, NGOs and local philanthropists to donate mosquito nets.

A large number of camps have been set up in the city for the collection of donations, and volunteers were urged to mobilise teams to help the flood victims.

Dozens of trucks loaded with relief goods were being sent to flood-hit areas and these include food items, clothes, blankets and other relief goods.

