Pakistan: FIA seeks arrests of PM Shehbaz and son in money-laundering case; court extends bail

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which is probing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz in a Rs16 billion money laundering case, on Saturday has asked the court to allow their arrest.
According to a Dawn report, both PM Shehbaz and Hamza's interim bail was extended till June 4 at the previous hearing.
The court also reissued the arrest warrants for suspects Suleman Shehbaz, Tahir Naqvi and Malik Maqsood in the case.
The father-son duo appeared before the Special Court amidst high security Saturday.
The FIA also filed an interim investigation report against the premier and other suspects in the multi-million money laundering case against them.
Sharif’s counsel Advocate Amjad Pervez strongly objected to the FIA’s plea. "There had been worst political engineering in the previous tenure. The Lahore High Court has also declared political engineering a reality," he was quoted as saying in the report.
He claimed that the FIA included Shehbaz and Hamza in the investigation while they were in jail and went on the allege that "state machinery was used to suppress opposition leaders in the previous tenure".
The court adjourned the hearing after extending Shehbaz and Hamza's interim bail until June 11.
