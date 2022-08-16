Pakistan: Electricity, oil prices to come down in next 2 months, minister says

Government extending maximum relief to the poor, Khurram Dastgir Khan says

Reuters

By APP Published: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 11:17 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 11:20 PM

Pakistan's Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday said that all out efforts were being made to reduce the prices of electricity and oil in next two months.

The minister made the statement while talking to a private television channel. The government, he said had to take hard decisions for country's interest.

People were facing trouble due to weak economic policies of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and poor governance by the previous administration, he said.

He assured that the Pakistan Muslim League- (Nawaz) was taking all possible measures to provide relief to masses.

In reply to a question about agreement with International monetary fund (IMF), he said, the government had made a reasonable agreements with IMF.

The government was taking all important measures to extend maximum relief to the poor, he said.