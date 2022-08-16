Pakistan: Electricity, oil prices to come down in next 2 months, minister says

She was finally rescued after a failed attempt
Pakistan's Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday said that all out efforts were being made to reduce the prices of electricity and oil in next two months.
The minister made the statement while talking to a private television channel. The government, he said had to take hard decisions for country's interest.
People were facing trouble due to weak economic policies of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and poor governance by the previous administration, he said.
He assured that the Pakistan Muslim League- (Nawaz) was taking all possible measures to provide relief to masses.
In reply to a question about agreement with International monetary fund (IMF), he said, the government had made a reasonable agreements with IMF.
The government was taking all important measures to extend maximum relief to the poor, he said.
She was finally rescued after a failed attempt
She has been convicted in corruption cases
The World Bank currently categorises the country as a lower-middle income economy
Police say the deceased was killed by a group of five to eight people
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre recorded the quake
Other legendary singers in the video also include Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadeva, Udit Narayan
The accused is being questioned by the Mumbai Police
Beijing started holding large-scale military exercises after Nancy Pelosi’s visit