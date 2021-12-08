Pakistan: Earthquake jolts several areas of Karachi

Supporters of leader say the cases are baseless and designed to end her political career
Asia2 days ago
Earthquake tremors were felt in several areas of Karachi on Wednesday, according to Pakistan's National Seismic Monitoring Centre.
Geo News reported that tremors were felt in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir Cantt, Scheme 33, and I.I. Chundrigarh road, among others.
Tremors were also felt in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Gadap. The intensity of the earthquake was 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale and measured a depth of 15km.
No casualties have been reported so far.
ALSO READ:
Supporters of leader say the cases are baseless and designed to end her political career
Asia2 days ago
Authorities have also prohibited all mobile internet, data services, bulk SMS of all providers in the area
Asia2 days ago
Kabul's women’s rights activists say they would fight for right to education, employment and participation in political and social life
Asia3 days ago
Khan announced to honour Malik Adnan and award him the Tamgha i Shujaat
Asia3 days ago
124 suspects, including 13 key suspects arrested in the gruesome murder case
Asia3 days ago
Army regrets killing of civilians, assures appropriate action
Asia3 days ago
The quake is expected to trigger aftershocks without causing damage
Asia3 days ago
The death toll climbed to 13
Asia3 days ago