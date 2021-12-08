Pakistan: Earthquake jolts several areas of Karachi

No casualties have been reported so far

By Web Desk Published: Wed 8 Dec 2021, 9:42 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Dec 2021, 9:53 PM

Earthquake tremors were felt in several areas of Karachi on Wednesday, according to Pakistan's National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

Geo News reported that tremors were felt in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir Cantt, Scheme 33, and I.I. Chundrigarh road, among others.

Tremors were also felt in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Gadap. The intensity of the earthquake was 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale and measured a depth of 15km.

No casualties have been reported so far.

ALSO READ: