Pakistan: Cricket stars Babar Azam, Wasim Akram and others condemn attack on ex-PM Imran Khan

Former and current stars from the Pakistani cricket team on Thursday condemned the attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister and legendary cricketer Imran Khan.
The 1992 World Cup-winning captain was injured in a firing incident during a long march he was carrying out to protest against the ruling coalition, reported ARY News.
Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam strongly condemned the attack. "May Allah keep Kaptaan (Captain) safe and protect our beloved Pakistan," he tweeted.
Former captain Wasim Akram said he was "deeply disturbed". "Our prayers with Imran Khan and everyone there. We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort our national unity."
Former pace bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar condemned the attack. "Heard about the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. Alhamdolillah he is fine and in good spirits. This clip of him is from after the attack. I strongly condemn the attack," he said in a tweet.
"Strongly condemn the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May he stay safe and get well soon. Aameen," former Pakistan batter Mohammad Hafeez tweeted.
"Highly condemn the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. My prayers for the health and speedy recovery of all the injured people and deceased. May Allah SWT protect Pakistan, Ameen," wrote batter Fakhar Zaman.
The incident took place when the March entered Wazirabad. Following the firing, there was a stampede. At the time of the firing, the convoy had reached near Zafarali Khan Chowk, reported ARY News.
The incident took place on a day when Pakistan registered victory over South Africa in in the T20 World Cup and kept their chances alive for a semi-final spot.
