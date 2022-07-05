Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Akhtar shares rare view of Holy Kaaba from Makkah tower

He will perform Haj as a Saudi Arabian state guest

Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Akhtar has shared a rare view of the Kaaba from the Makkah Clock Tower in an Instagram post.

In the video, Akhtar goes on to explain that he is at the highest point of the Clock Tower. He added that he had been specially taken to the location.

Recently, he also represented Pakistan at the Grand Haj Symposium, in Makkah.

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar will perform Haj as Saudi Arabian state guest.

The cricket legend made the announcement in a social media post, where he is pictured wearing ihram, the traditional two-piece garment worn by Muslim men during Haj.

