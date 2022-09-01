Pakistan CPI inflation hits 27.3% Y/Y in August: Statistics bureau

The leader will hold his first public meeting on September 4
Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) rose to 27.3% year-on-year in August, its statistics bureau said on Thursday.
In July, CPI inflation rose to 24.9%.
"On month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.4% in Aug 2022 as compared to an increase of 4.3% in the previous month," the bureau said.
Price rises in staples, vegetables, wheat and cooking oil led to the high inflation, it said.
