Pakistan court to indict PM Sharif, son in money laundering case

A special court of Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday issued an order that it will indict Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son and Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz in a money laundering case, reported local media.
Notably, the court had to indict the duo and others allegedly involved in the case earlier this month but the process was delayed due to the absence of the premier, reported Geo News.
However, Shehbaz Sharif did not appear before the court even on Wednesday, following which, the court, in its written order, summoned him, Hamza Shahbaz and all the other suspects on May 14.
“It is being made clear to all the parties that on the next hearing, we will indict them [...] all the suspects should ensure their attendance,” the media outlet quoted the special court as saying while noting that the indictment could not take place on Wednesday due to the premier’s absence.
This comes as Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer had earlier asked the court to excuse the premier from the hearing citing he was busy in a cabinet meeting. Following this, the court deferred the hearing to May 14.
